Jose Mourinho says ‘wounded king’ Real Madrid will be dangerous

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho during a press conference at St James' Park in Newcastle on October 20, 2025. — Reuters

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has said that Real Madrid would be more dangerous this time as they are wounded after a dramatic defeat to his side in the Champions League last month, as the clubs are ready to meet again in the tournament.

Real and Benfica will be up against each other in a two-legged play-off for a place in the Champions League last 16.

Benfica defeated Madrid 4-2 in the Champions League on January 28, restricting the LaLiga side to the knockout phase playoffs.

Real narrowly missed an automatic place in the last 16 after a goal by the Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 98th minute saw them lose their position, and the Portuguese side successively edged into the playoffs based on goal difference.

Following Benfica’s 2-1 victory over Santa Clara in Liga Portugal, Jose Mourinho addressed the upcoming match against Real Madrid, describing the Spanish giants as ‘wounded king’.

“[I know it will be] Very demanding, without a doubt,” Jose said.

“We’ve only played the first leg of the tie. Trubin [the Benfica keeper who scored against Real Madrid last time out] won’t be in the attack at the Luz stadium. I’m very used to these kinds of ties.

“I’ve been doing it all my life. People often think you need a certain result in the first leg for this or that reason. I say there is no definitive result. We will play the first leg with our heads, ambition, and confidence. We know what we did to the kings of the Champions League. They are wounded. And a wounded king is dangerous.”