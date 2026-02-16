Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, SL vs AUS Match 30

Sri Lanka and Australia face off in the 30th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 16. 2026. — Geo Super

PALLEKELE: The 30th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was played between Sri Lanka and Australia here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Historically, Sri Lanka and Australia have come face-to-face 26 times in T20Is, with the latter leading the head-to-head record with 16 victories, compared to the Lions' 10.



Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.



Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.