Pakistan vs England: 30-player training camp expected in early June

A total of 30 players are expected to be invited for the camp for Pakistan's upcoming tour of England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering holding a training and fitness camp for the upcoming tour of England towards the end of the first week of June.

According to Geo Super’s sources within the PCB, a total of 30 players will be invited to the camp but only 25 will be selected for the tour.

All the centrally contracted and emerging category players will be a part of the camp. However, as per sources, some others who had been a part of recent national squads will also be invited. Fawad Alam, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Musa Khan and Ammad Butt are four such players.

However, consultation over a final list of invitees is still ongoing between Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the PCB.

A major factor in deciding how many players to invite for the camp will be medical and player safety. The PCB is reportedly very concerned and is still analysing that what number will be safe to gather and kept in ‘biosecure’ conditions at its academy.

It will be a major challenge for the board to keep the players, support staff and other personnel at the same place in a closed circuit so as to minimise the possibility of anyone being infected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

