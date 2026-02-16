Pakistan Hockey team hit by accommodation crisis during Australia tour

An undated picture of the Pakistan hockey team participating in the FIH Pro Hockey League. — FIH

HOBART: The Pakistan national hockey team’s stay in Australia ended on a disappointing note, with players reportedly struggling with significant accommodation issues, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Videos have emerged showing players managing their final day in Hobart, as they were required to vacate their booked accommodation before their last match.

Sources said players were busy packing their belongings ahead of the 10:00 AM check-out.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had initially paid for seven days of lodging in Hobart, but the team was housed over an hour and a half outside the city in facilities described as minimal.

Players reportedly had to endure these conditions due to logistical challenges during the tour.

With the assistance of the local community, the team management eventually arranged alternative accommodation and meals.

While initial hotel bookings were cancelled due to non-payment, rooms were later booked through an online platform, albeit with four to five players sharing each room and the bookings not covering the full duration of the stay.

The tour results added to the disappointment, as the national team remained winless in the Australian leg of the FIH Pro League. Pakistan suffered defeats in all four matches, losing 3-2 and 3-0 to Australia, and 5-2 and 6-1 to Germany.

Looking ahead, Pakistan are scheduled to face Belgium on June 13 and Spain on June 14, followed by rematches against Belgium and Spain on June 20.

The team will then clash with arch-rivals India on June 23 and England on June 24, with second encounters against India and England set for June 26 and June 27, respectively.