Ricky Morton declines final match against Ric Flair

This collage of photos shows Ricky Morton (left) and Ric Flair. — Facebook/AEW

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Ricky Morton has declined the idea of facing Ric Flair for one more time.

WWE Hall of Famer, Flair, expressed an interest in a potential match against Morton during a recent virtual event.

Flair is currently 76 years old, while Morton is approaching 70.

The WWE Hall of Famer said, “As cool and exciting as it sounds, I am going to have to pass on the idea of one more match vs. Ric Flair.”

Morton said that Ric Flair has already had his final match, adding, “It was an honour to be part of that show.”

The 9-time NWA World Tag Team Champion emphasised the need to respect some historic moments, saying, “Some moments don’t need a sequel. They need to be respected, remembered, and celebrated forever.”

Morton’s comments came after Flair revealed that he was offered a match against Morton, but he declined due to unacceptable financial terms. He later affirmed his commitment to never wrestling again.

The 16-time world champion entered the ring for the final time on July 31, 2022, at the "Ric Flair's Last Match" event in Nashville, Tennessee. The now-76-year-old teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match.

While Morton rejected the idea for now, he did not completely rule out a future encounter. He said, “if we ever were to do it… It would be on my terms,” and mentioned two promotions as acceptable venues.