England clinch Super Eight spot with victory over Italy

Jofra Archer of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Anthony Mosca of Italy during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Italy at Eden Gardens on February 16, 2026 in Kolkata, India. — AFP

KOLKATA: England secured their place in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a 24-run victory over Italy at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Chasing a challenging 203, Italy mounted a strong reply but were restricted to 178 in their 20 overs.

The Italian innings suffered an early double blow as pacer Jofra Archer dismissed both Anthony Mosca and JJ Smuts for ducks in the very first over.

Justin Mosca and skipper Harry Manenti then combined to stabilise the innings, but the partnership was short-lived as Manenti fell for 12 off 11 deliveries, which included one four and one six, leaving Italy at 22-3 in four overs.

Anthony Mosca found support from Ben Manenti as the pair added a 92-run stand, helping Italy surpass the 100-run mark and keeping England under pressure.

Their momentum, however, was halted when Will Jacks dismissed Ben Manenti, who had played a blistering knock of 60 off 25 balls, featuring four boundaries and six sixes.

Justin Mosca was next to depart, scoring a vital 43 from 34 deliveries, including seven fours, before falling to Adil Rashid.

Italy then suffered further setbacks as Sam Curran removed Marcus Campopiano and Gian-Piero Meade cheaply for zero and one respectively, leaving the team reeling at 138-7 in 15.5 overs.

Grant Stewart kept Italy’s hopes alive with a furious 45 off 23 balls, including five sixes and two fours, but Curran bowled a superb penultimate over, conceding only five runs and ending Stewart’s explosive knock.

Jamie Overton wrapped up the innings by dismissing Ali Hasan for a duck, sealing England’s 24-run victory and their passage to the Super Eight stage.

Sam Curran and Jamie Overton spearheaded the bowling attack, taking three wickets each, while Jofra Archer claimed two. Will Jacks and Adil Rashid contributed one wicket apiece.

Opting to bat first, England made a steady start as openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler looked positive at the crease. However, Grant Stewart struck early, dismissing Buttler for three off four deliveries, leaving England at 21-1 in 2.1 overs.

Salt then combined with Jacob Bethell to rebuild the innings, adding 33 runs for the second wicket. The partnership was broken when Salt fell to Ali Hasan for a brisk 28 off 15 balls, which included two fours and two sixes.

Bethell followed soon after, scoring 23 off 20 deliveries, featuring two fours and a six, as Ben Manenti reduced England to 67-3 in 7.3 overs.

Skipper Harry Brook tried to accelerate, contributing 14 off nine balls, including a four and a six, before falling to JJ Smuts. Tom Banton and Sam Curran then attempted to push England towards a competitive total.

Banton played a valuable 30 off 21 deliveries, including three fours and a six, helping England cross the 100-run mark. He became the fifth wicket to fall when Crishan Kalugamage struck, reducing England to 105-5 in 12.4 overs.

Will Jacks then set the stage alight, finding the boundary regularly, while Curran provided solid support as England passed 150 in the 17th over.

Curran was eventually dismissed for 25 off 19 deliveries, which included two sixes, with Kalugamage claiming his second wicket.

Jamie Overton came in during the final overs to add crucial runs but was dismissed in the last over by Grant Stewart after scoring 15 off nine deliveries, including a four and a six.

Jacks, however, smashed a six to take England past the 200-run mark, finishing unbeaten on 53 off 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes, notching up his first T20I fifty.

For Italy, Crishan Kalugamage and Grant Stewart took two wickets each, while JJ Smuts, Ali Hasan, and Ben Manenti contributed one wicket apiece.