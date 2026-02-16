Stefanos Tsitsipas accuses ATP of not fulfilling promises

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks on during his first-round Wimbledon match against France's Valentin Royer at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas has accused the ATP of not fulfilling the promises related to an increase in prize money for playing tournaments.

The Greek tennis star has also blamed the organisation for the injuries of players due to the busy schedule.

The ATP and WTA Tours have been criticised by several top players in recent times for the tight tournament schedule that runs for eleven months.

In an appearance on the What’s the Call podcast, Tsitsipas criticised ATP for not increasing the prize money of the tournament despite promises in the past.

“The most frustrating part about this is, okay, you’re making us work more, which is fine. Make us work more, but at least increase prize money,” Tsitsipas said.

“I got promised back in the day when I had an interview with the chairman of the ATP. He shared with me the ‘OneVision’ thing, and it all seemed alright when he was presenting it and sharing it with me. But there hasn’t been a significant change with prize money and compensation for players for getting to play more.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas also blamed the ATP for the increased number of injuries to players due to the busy schedule.

“It also creates much more fatigue and injury for players, and I don't think it's accidental that 2025 was the year with the most retirements on the ATP Tour,” he added.

In 2025, a lot of players were sidelined due to injuries. Tsitsipas himself was also out of the scene due to a lingering back issue. Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov and Ben Shelton also suffered because of injuries.