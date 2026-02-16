T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi likely to be dropped against Namibia

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), skipper Salman Ali Agha (centre) and Babar Azam of Pakistan celebrate a wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 07, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan are poised to ring the changes for their final group-stage encounter against Namibia in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with reports suggesting that several senior players could be given a rest, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The crucial fixture is set to take place on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, and a victory is essential for the 2009 champions to secure their place in the Super Eight phase.

However, even a rain-affected result would be enough to see them progress.

According to sources, the team management has grown frustrated with the lacklustre performances of some of the more established names in the side during recent outings.

As a result, discussions are understood to be centring on the possibility of resting key figures such as Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Namibia clash.

Between two and three alterations to the playing XI are being contemplated, with a growing emphasis on utilising the bench strength to inject fresh energy into the side.

The team management has already begun formulating strategies for the must-win match, though the players have been given a rest day today, according to a team spokesperson.

The speculation over changes follows a disappointing display with both bat and ball against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Having opted to field first on a spin-friendly surface, Pakistan’s strategy unravelled as a blistering half-century from Ishan Kishan powered India to 175 for five.

The spin attack, on which the side had pinned its hopes, endured a difficult afternoon. Abrar Ahmed proved expensive, conceding 38 runs from his three overs, while Shadab Khan was taken for 17 in a solitary over; neither managed to take a wicket.

Captain Salman Ali Agha later described the performance as an “off-day.” Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of one for 31 from his two overs.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled under the pressure of the chase, folding for a mere 114 in 18 overs after a disastrous start to their innings.