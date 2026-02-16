Former Pro Bowl NFL lineman Tre' Johnson passes away at 54

An undated photo of former NFL offensive lineman Tre' Johnson. — X

Former NFL offensive lineman Tre' Johnson died at the age of 54 on Sunday when he was with family on a trip.

His wife announced the news of Johnson’s death on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday ... during a brief family trip," Irene Johnson posted on Facebook.

"His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock.

"His recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence."

An All-Pro with Washington in 1999, Johnson represented the Washington franchise from 1994-2000 and in his final campaign in 2002 after one year with the Cleveland Browns (three games, all starts) in 2001. He played 93 regular-season games and started 72 and both playoff contests, nearly all at guard.

In 1999, he was named to the Pro Bowl and voted All-Pro second team by the Associated Press that season.

"We're heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre' Johnson," the Washington Commanders posted on the team's X account.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Johnson, who was born in New York City, went to Peekskill (N.Y.) High School before playing at Temple. He was selected by the Washington Redskins in the second round (31st overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Tre' Johnson is also a former high school history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Md., where he was also listed as a coach and mentor on the school's website.