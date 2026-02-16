England win toss, elect to bat first against Italy in T20 World Cup

Italy captain Wayne Madsen (left) and England's Harry Brook pictured at toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

KOLKATA: England won the toss and elected to bat first against Italy in the 29th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

ITALY: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Ali Hasan.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever T20I match between England and Italy.

Form Guide

Both teams are aiming for a win to boost their chances of reaching the Super Eight stage.

England started their campaign with a win against Nepal, followed by a defeat to West Indies. They then defeated Scotland and will look to secure a third group-stage win against Italy.

Italy, after losing their opening match against Scotland, bounced back with a win over Nepal and will aim to upset England in this clash.

England: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Italy: W, L, W, L, L