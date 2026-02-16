Afghanistan edge past UAE to register first win in T20 World Cup

Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan run between wickets during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between against United Arab Emirates at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 16, 2026 in Delhi, India. — ICC

DELHI: Afghanistan defeated the UAE by five wickets to claim their first victory in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing a target of 161, Afghanistan had a shaky start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Junaid Siddique in the opening over.

Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib rebuilt the innings with a steady partnership for the second wicket.

However, Gulbadin was dismissed by Muhammad Arfan after scoring 13 off 12 balls, which included a four and a six, leaving Afghanistan at 40-2 in 5.3 overs.

Sediqullah Atal added 16 runs off 14 deliveries before being removed by Muhammad Jawadullah. Opener Ibrahim Zadran played a vital knock of 53 off 41 balls, featuring six fours and one six, before falling to the bowlers.

Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai then guided Afghanistan past the target with crucial contributions.

Rasooli scored 33 off 23 balls, including three fours and a six, before falling to Junaid Siddique at 140-5 in 17.3 overs.

Afghanistan eventually surpassed the target in 19.2 overs, with Azmatullah unbeaten on 40 off 21 balls, including two fours and three sixes, supported by Mohammad Nabi’s three runs.

Batting first, the UAE struggled early, losing opener Aryansh Sharma for a duck in the first over to Azmatullah Omarzai.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem was dismissed LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 10 off six deliveries in the next over, leaving UAE at 13-2.

Alishan Sharafu and Sohaib Khan stabilized the innings with an 84-run partnership. Sharafu was eventually dismissed for 40 off 31 balls, including three fours and two sixes, by Mujeeb, leaving UAE at 97-3 in 11.2 overs.

Sohaib Khan received support from Syed Haider, who added 13 runs off 10 balls.

The UAE middle order collapsed as Harshit Kaushik and Muhammad Arfan were sent back for ducks by Azmatullah and Rashid Khan respectively, reducing the team to 121-6 in 15.3 overs.

Sohaib Khan fell for 68 off 48 deliveries, which included six fours and four sixes, as Afghanistan seized control.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, finishing with figures of four wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets, while Rashid Khan added one.