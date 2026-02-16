T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith replaces Josh Hazlewood in Australia squad

Steve Smith of Australia reacts to losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. — ICC

Australia have officially added Steven Smith to their T20 World Cup 2026 squad, taking the spot left vacant by Josh Hazlewood’s injury. Smith could be available for selection against Sri Lanka on Monday evening if needed.

Smith was flown in after Mitchell Marsh suffered testicular bleeding following a blow to the groin ahead of Australia’s opening match against Ireland. He arrived in time to join the team in Pallekele, where Australia will play their final two group-stage matches.

He trained on Sunday ahead of the Sri Lanka clash, but it is not yet confirmed whether he will feature in the XI.

Marsh completed an extensive net session and is making positive progress in his recovery, while Marcus Stoinis has been cleared of serious injury after a hand blow during his follow-through against Zimbabwe.

Following their loss to Zimbabwe, Australia must defeat Sri Lanka to keep their Super Eights hopes alive.

“ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match,” said selector Tony Dodemaide. “With Steve here, and uncertainty around Mitchell and Marcus, it made sense to activate him so he’s available for selection if required.”

Hazlewood was ruled out before the tournament due to an Achilles issue, which followed a hamstring injury that cut short his Ashes campaign. Australia’s selectors had delayed naming a replacement until now.

Smith last featured in T20Is in February 2024 but impressed in the recent BBL, scoring 299 runs at an average of 59.80 and a strike rate of 167.97.

His domestic form sparked calls for his inclusion in the World Cup squad, though selectors initially opted for Matt Renshaw over Matt Short to fill a specific middle-order role.

Overall, Smith averages 24.86 in T20Is with a strike rate of 125.45, but in franchise and league cricket since his last international appearance, he boasts an average of 49.73 and a strike rate of 156.19.

Australia’s batting form has been inconsistent in the tournament so far. Travis Head has continued his lean T20 run, pressure is mounting on Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell has carried his BBL struggles to Sri Lanka.

Josh Inglis has a top score of 42 in eight innings since the Ashes, and Tim David was dismissed for a duck against Zimbabwe in his first knock since a Boxing Day hamstring injury.

Updated Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.