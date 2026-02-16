England vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ENG vs ITA Match 29

England-Italy T20 World Cup clash to take place in Kolkata

February 16, 2026
England and Italy face off in the 29th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16. 2026. — Geo Super

Kolkata: The 29th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between England and Italy on Monday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

This marks the first-ever T20 encounter between England and Italy.

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

ITALY: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Ali Hasan.

