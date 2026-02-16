England vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ENG vs ITA Match 29

Kolkata: The 29th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between England and Italy on Monday at the iconic Eden Gardens.
This marks the first-ever T20 encounter between England and Italy.
Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.
ITALY: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Ali Hasan.
Comments