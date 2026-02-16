Amir slams selection of out-of-form Shaheen Afridi over Salman Mirza

The collage of photos shows Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi (left) and Salman Mirza. – ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has expressed disappointment over the national selection panel for overlooking in-form bowler Salman Mirza while continuing to play out-of-form Shaheen Afridi following Pakistan’s disappointing defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

During a recent interview on Geo News’ special program 'Haarna Mana Hai', Amir shared candid views on the team’s bowling strategy and highlighted the importance of consistent performances over reputation.

“I’ve been saying for a while, Salman Mirza, your in-form bowler, has been performing since the first match. In every series, whenever he got a chance, he delivered. Shaheen is not performing in this World Cup — he hasn’t been giving impactful performances for a long time,” Amir said.

Acknowledging Shaheen’s talent, Amir stressed that results on the field ultimately determine a player’s value.

“No disrespect — he’s a very good bowler with potential, but at the end of the day, performance matters. Take out all of Shaheen’s ICC events except the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he had an impact — besides that, show me a single ICC event where Shaheen performed impactfully, and I will admit it,” he added.

Amir also highlighted the challenge of creating a balanced squad when performances fluctuate.

“When the performance of all your players goes up and down, you can’t create the right combination. And when the right combination isn’t formed, your team can never perform,” he said.

He criticised the utilisation of certain players, particularly Faheem Ashraf, who he believes is underused.

“You made Faheem a fielding all-rounder. You neither give him bowling nor proper batting opportunities — so why is he playing? If he’s not bowling, then you might as well play Fakhar,” Amir said.

Amir further emphasised the need for stronger batting options and questioned leadership accountability.

“When you know your batting is weak, why not strengthen it by giving extra chances to your batsmen? Wrong decisions from the start create huge debates. You can blame the system, Aqib Javed, or the selectors — that’s fine. But the coach, who leads the team and plans strategy, should also be held accountable,” he concluded.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, opted for a spin-heavy bowling attack after winning the toss and electing to field, aiming to exploit the conditions.

However, their strategy failed as India’s batting, led by a blistering half-century from Ishan Kishan, dominated proceedings. The left-hander played aggressively to propel India to 175/5 in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s spin duo, Abrar Ahmed and experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan, endured a difficult outing. Abrar conceded 38 runs in three overs, while Shadab leaked 17 runs in a single over, with neither bowler claiming a wicket.

Captain Salman Ali Agha later described it as an “off-day.” Among the pacers, Shaheen Afridi was the only one to make a notable impact, returning figures of 1/31 in two overs.

In response, Pakistan’s batting collapsed under pressure. The Green Shirts were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs after a disastrous start to the chase.

For the unversed, Salman Mirza had impressed in Pakistan’s opening match against the Netherlands, picking up 3/24 in four overs. He has played 14 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 22 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36.

Pakistan will now face Namibia in their final group-stage fixture in Colombo on Wednesday.