Former Pakistan captain calls for Babar, Shaheen, Shadab to be benched

The collage of photos shows Pakistan star players Babar Azam (left), Shaheen Afridi (centre) and Shadab Khan. — ICC

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has called for sweeping changes to Pakistan’s playing XI following their disappointing defeat to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during a recent interview on a local news channel, Afridi did not hold back in his assessment and suggested that senior players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan should be benched for the upcoming match against Namibia.

“If I were to make the decision, I would bench Babar, I would bench Shaheen, and I would also bench Shadab. I would play the new boys and give the youngsters a chance. For our match against Namibia, I would back them, give them confidence, and let them play,” Afridi said.

The former all-rounder expressed concern over the prolonged reliance on senior players despite inconsistent performances, questioning why emerging players are not being given adequate opportunities.

“We have been watching the same players for so long. Whenever we expect them to deliver in big matches, especially as senior players, they don’t always perform. If the seniors are not delivering, why not give the juniors sitting outside a chance?” he added.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, opted for a spin-heavy bowling attack after winning the toss and electing to field, aiming to capitalise on the conditions.

However, their strategy failed to deliver as India’s batting unit, led by a blistering half-century from Ishan Kishan, dominated proceedings. The left-hander played an aggressive knock to propel India to a commanding total of 175/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan’s spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan endured a difficult outing.

Abrar conceded 38 runs in his three overs, while Shadab leaked 17 runs in a single over, with both bowlers failing to claim a wicket. Captain Salman Ali Agha later described their performance as an “off-day.”

Among the pacers, Shaheen Afridi was the only one to make a notable impact, returning figures of 1/31 in his two overs.

In response, Pakistan’s batting line-up faltered under pressure. The Green Shirts were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs after a disastrous start to the chase.

Agha admitted that the early setbacks forced his side onto the back foot, leaving them playing catch-up for the remainder of the innings.

Pakistan will now face Namibia in their final group-stage fixture in Colombo on Wednesday.