Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, AFG vs UAE Match 28

Afghanistan and UAE face off in the 28th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 16. 2026. — Geo Super

DELHI: The 28th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the UAE

Historically, Afghanistan and the UAE have faced each other 15 times in T20 Internationals, with the Afghan Atalans leading the head-to-head record with 12 victories, while the UAE have secured three wins.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah.