Jannik Sinner hints at on-court changes after Novak Djokovic loss

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his quarter-final match against Ben Shelton of the US at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has said that he learned a lot from the loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final and hinted at subtle changes in his game ahead of the Qatar Open.

Djokovic reminded people of his best years in a five-set thriller to dethrone the Italian and become the oldest man to make it to the Australian Open final in the professional era at a rocking Rod Laver Arena on January 30.

Sinner was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 by the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

Jannik was the two-time defending champion at the Australian Open, and his rival, Carlos Alcaraz, after the victory at Melbourne, is now three Grand Slams ahead of the Italian.

Jannik Sinner is set to participate in the ATP 500 event in Doha from February 16 to 21, which will be his debut in the tournament.

“The match against Nole taught me a lot,” reflected Sinner to Sky Sports Italia in Qatar.

“I think it was a great match, both on my part and on his. I had my chances, sometimes it doesn’t go as you hope, but that’s sport.

“We’re changing small details on the court, things that take a bit of time to become as natural as possible. But he gave me good feedback.”

Sinner added that he has taken the defeat normally, and sometimes it is okay to lose, and he is looking forward to future tournaments.

“We must not forget that sometimes losing is normal; it happens. Now we’ll see how it goes moving forward,” he added.

“I experienced it in a very normal way.

“I am 24 years old, and I just want to play good tennis anywhere in the world, that’s all. Sometimes, it’s okay to lose. What I have done in the last two years, along with Alcaraz, has attracted a lot of attention. It just happened as it did.

“Now, let’s try to get back into the rhythm, feel the tournament pressure again, and see what happens.”