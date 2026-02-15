Pakistan captain Agha rues failure to execute after defeat against India

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at post-match presentation after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha termed their failure to execute as the reason behind their crushing 61-run defeat against traditional rivals India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 fixture here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

The 2009 champions fielded a spin-heavy attack to exploit the conditions here after winning the toss and putting India into bat.

But their in-form spin department was dominated by Ishan Kishan, who powered India to a formidable total of 175/5 in 20 overs with a blistering half-century.

Amongst Pakistan's spin-bowling department, Abrar Ahmed and experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan struggled significantly, conceding 38 runs in three overs and 17 in one, respectively, and went wicketless, and their captain Agha insisted that they had an "off-day".

The Green Shirts were equally disappointing with the bat as they could muster 114 before getting bowled out in 18 overs, and Agha stressed that Pakistan's disastrous start in the run chase had forced them to chase the game straightaway.

"We went with four spinners; they had an off-day. Execution was missing in some parts. With the bat, we did not start well," said Agha at the post-match presentation.

"If you lose 3-4 wickets in the powerplay, you are always chasing the game. In the first innings, it was a bit tacky, and the ball was gripping too.

"The pitch played better in the second innings, but we did not bowl according to the situation, and we did not apply ourselves with the bat."

The Pakistan captain further emphasised the need to tackle the pressure in nerve-testing fixtures against traditional rivals India, but urged that they need to focus on winning their remaining group-stage fixture against Namibia, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights.

"In these games, the emotions are always going to be high; we just need to deal with it. We have played enough [of these games], we have a game in a couple of days, and we have to look forward to it. We need to win that and qualify. Then it is a new tournament."