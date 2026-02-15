Fans disappointed as Pakistan fall to India in T20 World Cup

COLOMBO: Fans were left disappointed as 2009 champions Pakistan were comprehensively outplayed by defending champions India in their Group A match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Batting first, India posted a competitive 175-7 in 20 overs, powered by an outstanding innings from Ishan Kishan, who top-scored with 77 off 40 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes.
In reply, Pakistan struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack and were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a 61-run victory.
Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan led the scoring for Pakistan with 44 off 34 deliveries, while Faheem Ashraf (10) and Shaheen Afridi (23 not out) were the only other players to reach double figures.
Several fans questioned the place of senior players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan, given their lackluster performances on the big stage in recent matches.
The 61-run win marked India’s third consecutive victory in Group A, cementing their top spot and ensuring qualification for the Super Eights with a match to spare, scheduled against the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the defeat was Pakistan’s first in T20 World Cup 2026, denting their net run rate and allowing the United States of America (USA), who also have four points, to move ahead in the group standings.
