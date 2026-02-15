Fans disappointed as Pakistan fall to India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan and India fans react during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Reuters

COLOMBO: Fans were left disappointed as 2009 champions Pakistan were comprehensively outplayed by defending champions India in their Group A match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Batting first, India posted a competitive 175-7 in 20 overs, powered by an outstanding innings from Ishan Kishan, who top-scored with 77 off 40 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes.

In reply, Pakistan struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack and were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a 61-run victory.

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan led the scoring for Pakistan with 44 off 34 deliveries, while Faheem Ashraf (10) and Shaheen Afridi (23 not out) were the only other players to reach double figures.

Several fans questioned the place of senior players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan, given their lackluster performances on the big stage in recent matches.

The 61-run win marked India’s third consecutive victory in Group A, cementing their top spot and ensuring qualification for the Super Eights with a match to spare, scheduled against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the defeat was Pakistan’s first in T20 World Cup 2026, denting their net run rate and allowing the United States of America (USA), who also have four points, to move ahead in the group standings.

Lowkey feeling bad 🥺 Through highs and lows with every heartbreak, we have always supported them. Even after everything, we still choose to show up and watch today. But What did we get? This pathetic approach. We don’t deserve this, 🇵🇰 deserves better ❤️‍🩹 #PAKvIND #T20WorldCup — Muhammad Talha Mudassar (@M___Talha) February 15, 2026

Hamaray batters k catch to 40feet boundary k andar say ho rahay hain#T20WorldCup #PAKvIND — Haseeb Ahmed Ch (@HaseebAhmedch2) February 15, 2026

اب وقت آچکا ہے کہ شاہین آفریدی، بابراعظم اور شاداب کو ٹیم سے باہر کیا جائے. پاکستان کی T20 ٹیم کو ایسے نئے اور مستقل مزاج میچ ونرز کی ضرورت ہے جو بڑے مقابلوں میں کارکردگی دکھا سکیں، نہ کہ صرف کمزور ٹیموں کے خلاف رسمی فتوحات حاصل کریں۔#PAKvIND #T20WorldCup2026 — Pir Hadi (@Niazi_Says) February 15, 2026

Saying Pakistan is a cricket team should be a crime. Punishment: Life in prison 😜#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2026 — Shahrukh Hassan (@Shahruk49902103) February 15, 2026

Congratulations india as usual #PAKvIND — Hammad (@Dervish_123) February 15, 2026

🚨 PAKISTAN VS INDIA



Absolutely pathetic performance from Pakistan, didn't even compete in the game.



India winning it one sided.



Is this the time for Pakistan to take serious decisions regarding few players?#T20WorldCup #PAKvIND — Muhammad Adnan (@im_Adnan100) February 15, 2026







