Cricket fraternity reacts after India crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Varun Chakravarthy and Ishan Kishan of India celebrate the wicket of Abrar Ahmed during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 match against Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: The cricket world has reacted sharply after India comfortably defeated Pakistan to claim their third consecutive group-stage win in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Batting first, India posted 175-7 in 20 overs, powered by an outstanding innings from Ishan Kishan, who top-scored with 77 off 40 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes.

In response, Pakistan struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack and were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a 61-run victory.

The result triggered widespread criticism from former cricketers and analysts. Former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf, sharing his views on X, stressed the need for accountability and fresh talent, stating that Pakistan’s repeated underperformance against top-tier teams requires a change in approach.

"Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides," Yousuf wrote.

Ex-Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad also slammed team selection and called for immediate changes ahead of crucial matches.

"Pathetic cricket from Pakistan. Same old faces, same old results. Please don’t fool the nation anymore. It’s still time to bring positive changes in this WC. Fakhar, Nafay, Salman should be playing now," he said.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja criticised Pakistan’s batting collapse and the lack of growth despite facing a familiar bowling attack.

"Well, that was a bit of a disaster—especially batting! India have been using the same bowling attack against Pakistan for the past 2–3 years, yet our batsmen remain woefully ordinary," Raja remarked.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan highlighted the mental and technical edge India holds over Pakistan in high-pressure matches, emphasising their ability to perform consistently in all aspects of the game.

"India seem to intimidate Pakistan on the cricket field, they are so much better in all facets of the game & such a better mentality of coping with the huge occasion," Vaughan wrote.

Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews shared his observations on the high-voltage clash, highlighting the atmosphere and the performance on the field.

"Colombo was lit tonight but India were too good for Pakistan. A convincing win by them," Mathews wrote.

Test cricketer Abid Ali expressed his strong views on the current state of Pakistan’s T20 squad following their recent performances, emphasising the urgent need for merit-based selection and impactful players.

"Reputation ≠ Selection. Pakistan T20 squad needs impact players, not passengers. Babar, Shaheen, Shadab and others must earn their spots through performance, not past glory. Fans deserve fight, not excuses. Time to reset," Ali wrote.

Reputation ≠ Selection.

Pakistan T20 squad needs impact players, not passengers. Babar, Shaheen, Shadab and others must earn their spots through performance, not past glory. Fans deserve fight, not excuses. Time to reset.#PakVsInd — Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) February 15, 2026







