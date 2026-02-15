Carl Froch delivers honest verdict on Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora

Deontay Wilder (right) faces off with Derek Chisora (left) alongside promoters Frank Warren (centre) and Amer Abdallah during the press conference at Glazier's Hall in London on February 4, 2026. — Reuters

Carl Froch has delivered an honest verdict on the fight between Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora.

Wilder is set to face Chisora on April 4 in London, United Kingdom.

Both of the boxers have passed their best and are over forty years of age. With each of them moving forward into what will be their 50th contest.

Chisora, who has not won a world title in his career and lost to the likes of Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, is in great form with victories over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in recent times.

Meanwhile, former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has only one win in his last five fights, losing to Fury two times and once to Zhilei Zhang, all by knockout, and to Joseph Parker by points.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Froch on Fighting, ‘The Cobra’ said anything can happen in the fight, if Wilder finds his old power, it could be a dangerous fight for Chisora.

“Anything can happen. If Wilder turns up with any kind of spice or ambition, then it might be a tough night’s work for Chisora. If Wilder can tee off and get that punch going, if he finds some of his old power, it could be a dangerous night for Chisora,” Froch said.

He added that if Chisora kept pressure on the American, he might knock him out.

“Chisora could march him down, back him up, keep the pressure on him and maybe get the stoppage. It’s quite an interesting fight and one I’m looking forward to,” he added.