T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek joins coach Gambhir in unwanted list with duck against Pakistan

India's Abhishek Sharma walks off after being dismissed by Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (not pitcured) during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Reuters

COLOMBO: Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma on Sunday joined an unwanted list of Indian batters during the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, underway here at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The top-ranked T20I batter, who bagged a duck in India's campaign opener against United States of America (USA) before missing their subsequent group-stage fixture against Namibia due to illness, was slotted back into the playing XI for the high-octane clash.

Sharma, however, had a forgetful return as he perished for a four-ball duck, falling victim to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in the first over.

Consequently, he joined an unwanted list of Indian openers who bagged a duck against traditional rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cups, led by his head coach Gautam Gambhir, who suffered the outcome twice in the 2007 and 2012 editions.

The list further features India's World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, who was trapped lbw for a golden duck by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi during the traditional rivals' meeting at the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Indian openers to bag a duck against Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Gautam Gambhir – zero (three) in 2007 Gautam Gambhir – zero (two) in 2012 Rohit Sharma – zero (one) in 2021 Abhishek Sharma – zero (four) in 2026

However, Sharma's early dismissal did not bother the defending champions as they eventually amassed a formidable total of 175/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of his opening partner Ishan Kishan, who registered a blazing half-century.

Kishan remained the top-scorer for India with a quickfire 77 off just 40 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

His efforts were backed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who made an anchoring 32 off 29 deliveries with the help of three fours, while Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (27) made notable contributions.