Federica Brignone seals golden double at Winter Olympics

Gold medallist Federica Brignone of Italy celebrates on the podium during the women's giant slalom victory ceremony at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Belluno on February 15, 2026. — Reuters

Federica Brignone of Italy completed a golden double on home snow at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, adding the giant slalom title to the super-G won last Thursday, as U.S. Alpine ski great Mikaela Shiffrin again missed out on a medal.

Sweden's Sara Hector, champion at Beijing 2022, shared silver with Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund, with the pair astonishingly clocking identical times in both runs in a race of fine margins.

Italy's Lara Della Mea finished fourth, missing out on the podium by an agonising 0.05 of a second, with Austria's pre-race favourite Julia Scheib, the World Cup giant slalom leader, a further 0.02 behind in fifth.

Federica Brignone, who only returned to the Alpine ski World Cup in January after a career-threatening leg injury, won by 0.62 of a second.

She dominated the first run in bright sunshine on the Olimpia delle Tofane piste and then took a safer approach with the medal beckoning.

"It was such an easy run, because the snow was so easy," the 35-year-old, who now holds both the world and Olympic titles, said after setting a scorching first run time while smooth and light on her skis.

"I was almost too calm," she said of the second run. "I was afraid of not being aggressive enough and I couldn't explain it.

"I thought I had done a so-so leg and when I crossed the line and I saw first, and heard only shouting, I could not understand anything. I just saw it as a ski race, as something not easy but just thinking of my skis."

No other female Italian Alpine skier has ever won two individual golds at the same Games. Brignone is now the oldest Olympic gold medallist in Alpine skiing as well as the oldest female medallist.

Hector and Stjernesund saluted her on their knees, bowing to the "Tiger", and Brignone sang along to the national anthem as Italian flags waved from the stands.

"She has done an incredible journey and I am super proud of mine," said Hector.

The Swede and Norwegian were tied on 1:03.97 in the first run, and then each went down in 1:10.15 in the second.

The gap between the silver medallists and 18th-placed Austrian Nina Astner was less than a second, remarkably little at this level.

Shiffrin, seventh after the first run of a discipline she has found challenging since a nasty crash in 2024, missed out on an Olympic medal again after finishing 11th on a course set by her coach.

The most successful skier in World Cup history, with a record 108 wins, has not won an Olympic medal since 2018 after drawing a blank in Beijing and now has just the slalom remaining to end that drought.

She will be the favourite for that title, having won seven of eight World Cup slaloms this season.