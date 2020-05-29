Staging T20 World Cup in Oct-Nov very risky: CA boss Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts. Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) boss Kevin Roberts has said that staging the T20 World Cup as per schedule was a "very high risk" move due to logistical complications caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While Australia has been experiencing an overall improvement, there have been stringent measures in place over international travel generally.

Discussions surrounding the fate of the tournament have yet to take place as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred its board meeting till June 10.

"Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening," Roberts said.

Roberts suggested other potential windows in which the tournament could be staged.

"In the event that that doesn’t happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year," he said.

"There’s implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there’s a lot of complexity for the ICC to deal with."

