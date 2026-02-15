T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan set unique bowling record during India clash

Pakistan's Usman Tariq (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Sunday registered a unique bowling record during their high-octane ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India, underway here at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In a blockbuster fixture, played at a slow and turning surface of the R Premadasa Stadium, the 2009 champions utilised six spin options – Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq and captain Salman Ali Agha.

The six spinners used by Pakistan are the most by a team in a men's T20 World Cup innings and the joint-most by a full-member nation in the shortest format.

Consequently, Pakistan's stacked spin-bowling department delivered 18 overs against arch-rivals India, which went for 142 runs and yielded five dismissals.

Leading the spin-dominated bowling charge for Pakistan was Saim, who returned sensational bowling figures of 3/25 in his four overs, while mystery spinner Usman and skipper Agha chipped in with one scalp apiece.

On the contrary, the spin duo of Abrar and Shadab struggled evidently, conceding 38 runs in three overs and 17 in one, respectively.

Despite Pakistan's attempt to exploit the spin-friendly conditions here, defending champions India managed to accumulate a formidable total of 175/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of opener Ishan Kishan.

Kishan led India's recovery after losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma (zero) in the first over with a blazing 77 off 40 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

His efforts were backed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who made an anchoring 32 off 29 deliveries with the help of three fours, while Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (27) made notable contributions.