Nottingham Forest appoint Vitor Pereira as fourth coach this season

Nottingham Forest have appointed Vitor Pereira as their new manager on 18 month deal and also announced four other arrivals.

Pereira is the fourth coach Nottingham have changed this season. The Portuguese has replaced Sean Dyche, who was sacked on Thursday.

One of the important tasks of Pereira will be to save Forest from relegation, as the club is currently three points above the relegation zone after 26 matches.

A club statement said: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm that Vitor Pereira has been appointed as head coach on an 18-month deal."

Forest have also announced the arrival of Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida, Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva, Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes, joining Pereira at the City Ground.

“He will be joined by coaching staff Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida (assistant coach), Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva (assistant coach), Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura (head of physical performance and opposition analysis) and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes (opposition analyst),” Forrest said in a statement.

Forest are currently in the 17th position in the Premier League with just two wins in their last 10 matches.

Vitor’s first test will be against his former club Fenerbahce in Turkey on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off tie.

Nottingham’s second match under Pereira will be against Liverpool in the Premier League at home on Sunday, February 22.

The appointment of Vitor Pereira is a record in the Premier League as no club in the English top-flight history have ever completed a season with four different permanent managers in charge of the club.

Pereira’s previous spell in the Premier League was with Wolves, when he was sacked in November after 11 months in charge.

The managers Forest axed since September include Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche.

Dyche was sacked after being held to a disappointing goalless draw by bottom club Wolves on Wednesday.