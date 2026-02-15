'Unreal bravery': Fans praise Pakistan captain Agha for first-over strike

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha garnered massive praise from cricket fans for dismissing explosive India opener Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 blockbuster clash, underway here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss and putting India into bat, Pakistan captain Agha took a smart tactical decision by opening the attack for Pakistan, a move presumably aimed at countering the left-handed opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Agha made a disciplined start to the eventful over by bowling a length delivery aimed at the stumps to Kishan, who defended it respectfully.

His next delivery was then worked away by Kishan for a single towards deep mid-wicket, bringing in Abhishek, who missed India's previous group-stage fixture against Namibia due to illness.

The Pakistan captain bowled tight lengths to the top-ranked T20I batter, bowling three consecutive dots, to pile up the pressure.

Agha then bowled a back-of-length delivery on middle and leg, which skidded on and got a little big on Abhishek, who whacked at it but failed to get the desired connection and consequently lobbed it for a simple catch to Shaheen Shah Afridi, stationed at mid-on.

For the tactical move, which gave Pakistan an early breakthrough in the blockbuster, cricket enthusiasts flocked to social media to praise skipper Agha, with some lauding his "bravery".

"Unreal braveness from [Agha] to open the bowling against the best spin hitter [in the world]. And getting his wicket after yesterday's statement," a cricket fan bearing the username Spin_Specialist, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another cricket fan termed Agha an 'out-of-syllabus' question for India, referencing their captain Suryakumar Yadav's statement, in which he used the terminology for Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

"Out of syllabus question. They prepared for Usman Tariq. And the question in the exam was Salman Ali Agha," a cricket fan, bearing username ijazahmad39, wrote on X.

Here's how more cricket fans reacted:













Notably, despite a shaky start, India finished the batting powerplay at 52/1, courtesy of opener Kishan, who has scored 42 off just 25 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes.