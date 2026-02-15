T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha, Suryakumar Yadav skip handshake at toss

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and India’s Suryakumar Yadav skip handshake at toss ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha once again avoided the customary handshake during the toss ahead of their blockbuster clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

After winning the toss, Agha refrained from interacting with his Indian counterpart and walked straight towards the presenter to discuss his team’s decision. Suryakumar later followed suit, with no visible exchange between the two captains.

The absence of the traditional handshake continues a trend seen in recent meetings between the arch-rivals. Players from both sides have avoided customary interactions since their group-stage encounter at the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai last year.

The issue first drew attention during that fixture when Suryakumar did not greet Agha at the toss. Following India’s victory, he and teammate Shivam Dube returned to the pavilion immediately after scoring the winning runs, further fuelling debate.

India and Pakistan met twice more in the continental tournament — in the Super Four stage and the final — but handshakes were notably absent on both occasions.

Moreover, after registering victory over their arch-rivals in the final, the Men in Blue refrained from receiving the tournament trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as both the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The practice has not been confined to senior men’s cricket.

Similar scenes were witnessed during their meeting at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, as well as in age-group and emerging competitions, including the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship, the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup and the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In the recently concluded ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026, captains Ayush Mhatre of India and Farhan Yousaf of Pakistan also avoided shaking hands following their encounter.