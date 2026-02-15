Pakistan vs India Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, PAK vs IND Match 27

India dominate head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is with 13 victories

February 15, 2026
Pakistan and India face off in the 27th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 27th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between arch-rivals Pakistan and India here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other 16 times in the shortest, with India leading the head-to-head record with 13 wins, while Pakistan emerged victorious thrice.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

