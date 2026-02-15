Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr after three-game absence

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match with teammates against Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League on February 14, 2026. — Reuters

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr on Saturday, after missing three games due to uncertainty about his future in the Saudi Arabian club.

The Portuguese headed the side, celebrating his revival with a goal after 18 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Al-Fateh.

It is believed that the 41-year-old was dissatisfied with the way the club was being managed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

That led to the Saudi Pro League saying "no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club".

Al-Nassr had teased the coming back with a social media message that depicted the armband placed by the captain beside the shirt of Ronaldo in their dressing room.

In December 2022, Ronaldo transferred to the Middle East, just after his contract with Manchester United was mutually ended.

He turned into the most paid player in football history, earning a yearly salary amounting to 177m. But 10-time champions of the league, Al-Nassr, have not won the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup since their arrival.

He signed a new two-year contract last June, but BBC Sport has been told his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema's recent switch to league leaders Al-Hilal from Al‑Ittihad was the principal reason for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo's frustration.

The PIF also run al-Hilal, which are first in the Saudi Pro League table by one point ahead of Al-Nassr.

