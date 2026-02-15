SLC hosts reception for PCB Chairman Naqvi amid T20 World Cup 2026

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) pictured at a reception hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday held a grand reception for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and other officials.

According to the PCB, the reception was held in Colombo and was attended by several key figures of the host nation.

The development came the following day, Naqvi, alongside PCB COO Sumair Ahmad and Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer, reached Colombo to witness the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between fierce rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled to be played here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Naqvi was welcomed by Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Sunil Kumar Gamage at the team hotel here as he received a ceremonial reception, which featured traditional drums and dance performances.

Following his arrival here, the PCB Chairman also held an important meeting with the national men's cricket team earlier today.

Earlier this week, sources told Geo News that Naqvi and International Cricket Council (ICC) President Jay Shah are set to witness the high-octane India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash together.

Officials from the ICC, along with representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), are also expected to be present at the stadium.

PCB and BCCI officials will reportedly share the same venue, while Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that guests from other cricket boards will attend the match as well.

Both teams enter the blockbuster encounter unbeaten in the group stage. Pakistan secured victories against the Netherlands and the USA, while India defeated the USA and Namibia.

The stage is set for another thrilling encounter between arch-rivals.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading 7-1.