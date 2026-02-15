Hafeez says 'Pakistan have better spin options' than India ahead of blockbuster clash

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez rated the 2009 champions' spin-bowling options above that of arch-rivals India ahead of their highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

The former top-order batter, who represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is, shared his assessment on microblogging website X, formerly Twitter, stating that the Green Shirts would have 'advantage' playing in the spin-friendly conditions of Colombo.

"After a long time team Pakistan have better spin bowling options than India. Team Pakistan will have advantage playing on spin conducive conditions of Colombo," Hafeez wrote.

After a long time team Pakistan 🇵🇰 have better spin bowling options than India 🇮🇳. Team Pakistan wil have advantage playing on spin conducive conditions of colombo. #PAKvIND #ICCMensT20WorldCup2026 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 15, 2026

For the unversed, Pakistan, who are second in Group A standings with four points in two matches, have six spin-bowling options with the likes of Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Ali Agha.

In their first two matches of the 20-team tournament, the Green Shirts evidently relied on their spin department, which has collectively picked up 13 wickets.

Furthermore, Pakistan also have mystery spinner Usman in their arsenal, who was acknowledged as an 'out-of-syllabus challenge' by India captain Suryakumar Yadav during the pre-match press conference on the eve of the high-octane fixture.

"Even in an exam, if a question comes out of the syllabus, you have to attempt it," Yadav had said.

"You can't leave it. He's a different character, but we won't surrender to him. We've practised, and the whole team is very excited."

Notably, Usman has been under discussion for his unorthodox bowling action, which includes a brief pause before the release of the ball.

Consequently, the Indian captain was spotted replicating Usman's unique action in the nets as part of India's preparation to counter the spinner's unorthodox style.