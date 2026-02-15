Nikola Jokic predicts 2026 NBA All-Star showdown

Team World center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during a news conference for the NBA All Star game at Intuit Dome on Feb 14, 2026. — Reuters

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has provided his insight on the manner in which the 2026 NBA All-Star Game could go, which serves as a preview to the event on Sunday here at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The Serbian centre, who is playing on behalf of Team World, talked about the ways the three teams in the new format could play.

Jokic suggested that veteran players are likely to dominate the court as they aim to showcase they still have what it takes in the NBA.

"We are going to have (veteran) OGs, and maybe they're going to play the most. They're going to try to prove they can still be in this league," Jokic said in the press conference.

The absence of Team World star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not leave the team without big European names that include Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and Jokic himself.

In the meantime, the USA teams have been separated into Stars and Stripes. Stars consist of younger stars like Devin Booker, Cade Cunningham, and Anthony Edwards, whereas Stripes consists of old leaders, including Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

Although some players are concerned about the three-team format, Jokic proposed that the three-team format may produce a unique combination of playing styles.

It is not surprising that the viewers should see old-school players feel the power of a court, European superstars to prioritize ball control, and the third team to provide high-flying dunks to the performance.

A new aspect of the All-Star Game that used to be about personal flair and entertainment is the introduction of a competitive aspect as three teams fight to dominate the game.

Jokic also promises both the strategy and the show due to the variety of talents of NBA. The spectators will experience an enjoyable collision between the styles as the youngsters will face the old, and the European subtlety will be matched by the American sportsmanship.

The three-team structure will provide a new twist to one of the most anticipated annual events in the basketball world.