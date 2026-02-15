T20 World Cup 2026: USA knock out Namibia to stay alive

USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 15, 2026. — ICC

CHENNAI: Half-centuries from captain Monank Patel and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, followed by a collective bowling effort, propelled United States of America (USA) to a resounding 31-run victory over Namibia in the 26th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 200-run target, Namibia could accumulate 168/6 despite Louren Steenkamp's brisk half-century.

The Eagles got off to a spirited start to the daunting pursuit as their opening pair of Jan Frylinck and Steenkamp put together a blistering 54 runs in 5.1 overs before in-form Shadley van Schalkwyk struck, dismissing the latter, who made a 15-ball 19 with the help of one six and a four.

Steenkamp was then involved in brief partnerships with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (28) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus until eventually falling victim to Shubham Ranjane in the 13th over and walked back after top-scoring with an anchoring 58 off 39 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes.

Namibia then suffered another setback to their run chase two overs later as van Schalkwyk got Erasmus (six) caught behind and were consequently reduced to 123/4 in 14.4 overs.

Following the back-to-back blows, all-rounder JJ Smit and wicketkeeper batter Zane Green (18) shared 26 runs for 20 balls during their fifth-wicket partnership until the latter retired out at the conclusion of the 18th over, with 51 required off remaining 12 deliveries.

The tactical decision, however, did not bring change in fortune for Namibia as they fell 31 runs short following Smit's dismissal in the final over after scoring 31 off 23 deliveries.

Shadley van Schalkwyk spearheaded USA's bowling charge with two wickets for 30 runs in his two overs, while Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ranjane chipped in with one apiece.

Opting to bat first, USA accumulated 199/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

USA got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Patel and Shayan Jahangir put together 68 runs inside seven overs before Willem Myburgh gave Namibia a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the latter, who walked back after scoring 22 off 18 deliveries.

Patel was then involved in a brief 21-run partnership for the second wicket with Saiteja Mukkamalla before Myburgh struck again to draw curtains on his anchoring knock. The USA captain scored 52 off 30 deliveries with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

USA then suffered another blow to their expedition in the next over when Mukkamalla fell victim to Gerhard Erasmus after a cautious 17 off 18 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 103/3 in 11.4 overs, Krishnamurthi and Milind Kumar took the reins of USA's innings and steered them to a formidable total with a vital 87-run partnership, which culminated with the latter's dismissal in the final over. Kumar made a handy contribution with a 20-ball 28.

Krishnamurthi, on the other hand, batted until the end and walked back after top-scoring with an unbeaten 68 off just 33 deliveries, studded with six sixes and four fours.

For Namibia, Myburgh and skipper Erasmus bagged two wickets each.



It is pertinent to mention that despite the comfortable victory, USA remained third in Group A standings with four points in four matches with a net run rate of 0.788.



They will now hope for Pakistan to lose their remaining two group-stage fixtures with big margins to pip them, secure second spot and qualify for the next stage.