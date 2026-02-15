Harry Kane celebrates 500th career goal as Bayern Munich cruise past Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after the match against RB Leipzig in DFB Cup on February 11, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said that it was a great moment when he scored his 500th career goal in a 3-0 win against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

England captain celebrated the milestone by scoring first, on the penalty spot in the 22 nd minute, and then a second only three minutes after that when he scored with a low, accurate shot outside the box.

Leon Goretzka finished the match with a goal at the break to seal the win for Bayern, but it was a first-half Kane who dominated the headlines, scoring his 26th and 27th goals of the Bundesliga season.

Kane has been scoring goals at an alarming rate in Bayern since being recruited by the German giants in 2023, contributing 126 goals in all competitions, which further solidifies his reputation as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe.

Great win today and really proud to have reached 500 career goals!! So many people and teammates to thank who have helped me achieve this. Let’s see how far we can get 🙌🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AMCezV6y5m — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 14, 2026

In a video made to his official X account, Kane was reminiscing about the milestone.

“For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of. I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my teammates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it,” Kane said.

“As always we look forward to the next game, the next goal and hopefully can start wracking up a few more and see how far we can get. Appreciate all the messages and support, looking forward to next week already.”

Kane's achievement is his milestone that makes him enduring and consistent in the top level as he is still shining with Bayern Munich in Germany and with England in the international arena.