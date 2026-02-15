Karolina Muchova defeats Victoria Mboko to win Qatar Open

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning her final match against Canada's Victoria Mboko on February 14, 2026. — Reuters

DOHA: Karolina Muchova, a former French Open finalist, took her first title since 2019 after beating a Canadian teenager, Victoria Mboko, with a 6-4, 7-5 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday.

The victory, her first WTA 1,000 of her career and second overall following the Korea Open seven years prior, will cause her to rise out of 19th into 11th in the new world rankings on Monday.

Playing a clean opening set, the 29-year-old hit 75 percent of her first serves and had only three points lost on them.

Mboko, 19, was in the position to lead 4-2 in the second set, but Muchova broke twice to win the match in 94 minutes.

Considering her victory, Czech Muchova made a statement that it is all about winning a tournament again to feel the same joy and satisfaction as before.

“It’s been a while since I won a tournament. It’s just nice to get that feeling again, and to be reminded of that victory feeling," Muchova said.

Although she has beaten Mboko, who began the 2025 season ranked out of the top 300, she has climb within the top 10 since she has the highest number of match-wins in the women's circuit this season.

Mboko admitted the disappointment but pointed to the lessons learned and the good things of the experience.

“It was amazing... it’s not the outcome I wanted but I think there’s so many positives to take away,” Mboko said.

On Sunday, the next WTA 1,000 tournament begins in Doha, without the participation of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the world leaders in the standings.

Sabalenka, who has been out of action since losing last month's Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina, said she was "not feeling 100%" while Swiatek, a quarter-finalist in Doha, pointed to a "change of schedule".