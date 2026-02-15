India beat Pakistan in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Dinesh Vrinda of India plays a shot during their ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against Pakistan at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 15, 2026. — ACC

BANGKOK: India secured their first victory in the ongoing ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, defeating Pakistan by eight wickets on Sunday at the Terdthai Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Pakistan struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack, being bowled out for just 93 runs in 18.5 overs.

Early breakthroughs put Pakistan on the back foot, with Yusra Amir falling for one to Saima Thakor and Omaima Sohail dismissed for one off four deliveries by Jintimani Kalita, leaving the team reeling at 15-2 in 3.1 overs.

The middle order couldn’t stabilise the innings. Eman Naseer was run out after scoring four, and Hafsa Khalid was sent back for one by Thakor. Huraina Sajjad managed only two off eight balls before Radha Yadav claimed her wicket.

The top-scorer Shawaal Zulfiqar fought valiantly, scoring 23 off 29 balls, including three fours, before Yadav dismissed her.

Anosha Nasir contributed 17 runs off as many balls but was run out, while Gull Rukh added 21 off 28 deliveries with a four and a six, falling to Prema Rawat.

In reply, India chased down the total with ease, losing just two wickets in 10.1 overs. The standout performer was Dinesh Vrinda, who smashed an unbeaten 55 off 29 balls, featuring 12 fours, to steer India home.

Anushka Sharma added 24 off 26 deliveries with four boundaries before being dismissed by Momina Riasat.

Opener Humaira Kazi fell for a first-ball duck to Waheeda Aktar, while Tejal Hasabnis remained unbeaten on 12 off five balls, including a four and a six.