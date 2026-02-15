Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton set for all-American Dallas Open final

A collage of Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton(right). — Reuters

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, who have both emerged as victors in exciting semi-finals on Saturday, will clash in an all-American final at the Dallas Open as the top and second seed, respectively, which will ensure a home winner in Texas.

In two hours and two minutes, Fritz, who won the US Open twice as a champion, defeated ex-US Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(5), 7-6(3), keeping his nerves all through the tie-breaks against the back-on-track Croatian.

Against 17 unforced errors, the 27-year-old American produced 35 winners and 22 aces against Cilic, who was only able to make 16, and displayed a mastery of control in serve.

Fritz said that being calm and collected should make him a better server in times of pressure.

"Just really calm serving. I think that's the biggest thing when I feel calm and relaxed, I serve well," Fritz said in his on-court interview.

It was his 20th career final and his first at home since it took him to the US Open final in 2024. Cilic, on the other hand, may find encouragement in his revival as he rises 18 positions to be ranked 43rd in the world rankings.

Shelton made a spectacular comeback later to beat defending champion Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-4,7-6(4) in a two-hour 34-minute tight match.

The 23-year-old American recorded 30 winners and 10 of 11 breakpoint saves with aggressive net play and strong serves dominating Shapovalov, who had won the first set.

Shelton mentioned that he had to be strategic and change his play to beat the tricky game of Shapovalov.

"A lot of credit to Denis, the way that he's playing on this court is extremely difficult. The serve, the forehand, the backhand, the volleys. It's a freight train coming at you," Shelton said.

The final is now in earnest where both players are eager to win the Dallas open on home soil.