San Diego Padres sign German Marquez and Griffin Canning on one-year deals: reports

A collage of Right-handers German Marquez(left) and Griffin Canning. — Reuters

Right-handers German Marquez and Griffin Canning have signed one-year contracts with the San Diego Padres, pending physicals, several reports were confirmed on Saturday.

Marquez, 30, is a 10-year veteran of the Major League who played his entire career with the Colorado Rockies with a record of 68-72, a 4.67 ERA and a 1.334 WHIP.

In 2021, he was chosen to his only All-Star team with a 4.40 ERA, 1.272 WHIP, 176 strikeouts and the best in the league with three complete games in 32 starts.

The Venezuelan righty has struggled with various injuries in recent years, most recently undergoing Tommy John surgery that reduced him to five starts between 2023 and 2024.

His 2025 performance was not much as he equaled 3-16 with an ERA of 6.70, WHIP of 1.710, and 83 strikeouts in 1261/3 innings.

Career splits indicate that he has been more successful on the road than at Coors Field, with a 4.22 ERA on the road compared to 5.17 at home. Canning, 29, had an excellent 2025 season with the New York Mets, starting 16 games with 7-3 and 3.77 ERA, but ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

Canning has a 32-37 career record with a 4.65 ERA in 115 games and was drafted in the second round in 2017 by the Los Angeles Angels out of UCLA.

In 2020, he also earned a Gold Glove as an American League pitcher, but was missing in the 2022 season because of a back injury.

Both pitchers hope to deliver successful returns to San Diego to add experience and depth to a Padres rotation that is looking to compete at the very top of the National League West.