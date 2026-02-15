USA win toss, elect to bat first against Namibia in T20 World Cup

USA captain Monank Patel (left) and Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus at the toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 15, 2025. — Screengrab/livestream

CHENNAI: USA have won the toss and elected to bat first in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Playing XIs

USA: Monank Patel (c/wk), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz and Max Heingo.

Head-to-Head:

Historically, the two teams have faced each other five times, with Namibia leading the head-to-head record with three wins, while the USA have won twice.

Matches played: 5

Namibia won: 3

USA won: 2

Form Guide:

USA will aim for a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the Super Eights after losing their first two matches against India and Pakistan, but winning against the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Namibia will look to bounce back after consecutive defeats to the Netherlands and India, aiming to prove their competitiveness in the tournament.

Namibia: L, L, W, L, W (most recent first)

USA: W, L, L, W, W