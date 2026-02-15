Alvaro Arbeloa hails Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid's victory over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa reacts against Valencia on February 8, 2026.. — Reuters

MADRID: Alvaro Arbeloa hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold after the defender starred in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, insisting the club are ‘lucky to have’ the England international.

Alexander-Arnold established the atmosphere early at the Santiago Bernabéu and provided Gonzalo Garcicia with a precise cross to score within the first five minutes.

Vinícius Junior and Federico Valverde sealed two and one penalties respectively to take the emphatic win, which sent Madrid to the top of the LaLiga.

Alexander-Arnold has had a difficult first campaign in Spain after his high-profile arrival at Liverpool FC, and his league time has been limited by several injuries.

Arbeloa spoke highly of Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying he had a keen football intelligence and that he can learn a trick in a short time, and that he can read spaces on the field.

“We're lucky to have a player like that," Arbeloa said.

"Working with [Alexander-Arnold], he strikes me as a very intelligent guy, who understands the game very well, and quickly grasps what we want from him," Arbeloa added in his post-match news conference.

“We’re not discovering anything new about Trent. He understands the game and sees spaces.”

Alexander-Arnold, who was chosen in advance of Dani Carvajal as a right-back, made a good impression in a 60-minute performance before being replaced.

The manager also praised Vinicius, who has since scored in consecutive league matches.

Kylian Mbappe has not been used as a substitute since he has been suffering with knee pain, though Arbeloa hopes that he will be healthy enough to face Benfica in the first leg of their play-off in the Champions League on Tuesday.