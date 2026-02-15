Sajid Khan, Noman Ali voice frustration over PSL 11 exclusion

Sajid Khan (left) and Noman Ali attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against West Indies, at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 16, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali have expressed disappointment over being overlooked by franchise teams ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled from March 26 to May 3.

Sajid Khan took to social media platform X, highlighting his frustration despite a long and consistent domestic career.

"For 11 years, I have consistently delivered strong performances in domestic cricket and continue to perform at the highest level for both my region and department. Yet, I have not been given an opportunity in the PSL," he wrote.

"As a professional cricketer, that is naturally disappointing. Still, my focus remains on performance. I will continue to work hard and leave the rest to those entrusted with the decisions," he added.

Similarly, Noman Ali expressed dismay at being excluded from his regional team despite his international ranking.

"World number 1 spin bowler from Hyderabad; still no place in Hyderabad team. Allah is the best planner," Ali stated.

Both spinners were among the 879 local and international players registered ahead of the PSL auction on February 11 at the Expo Centre.

Noman Ali’s base price was PKR 6 million, while Sajid Khan’s was PKR 11 million, yet neither player was picked by any of the eight franchise teams.

The auction marked a historic shift in PSL’s player selection process, replacing the traditional draft system used since 2016.

This change coincides with the league’s expansion to include Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, while existing franchises were allowed to retain only four core players.

Three-time champions Islamabad United opened the auction by securing all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for a record PKR 85 million after a heated bidding war.