Mohamed Salah lauds Dominik Szoboszlai as ‘one of the best in the world’

Dominik Szoboszlai (left) celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal with Curtis Jones (centre) and Mohamed Salah. — Liverpool FC

Mohamed Salah has named Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai among the best players in the world.

Salah scored and assisted in Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, sailing into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Hungarian international was also among the scorers for Liverpool on Saturday.

Szoboszlai scored the second goal of the night for Liverpool. The goal was his 10th of the 2025/26 campaign, as he is on the way to beating his previous best 12 goals for RB Leipzig in 2019-20.

When asked whether Liverpool can win the FA Cup this season, Salah told TNT Sports: "It's going to depend on his [Szoboszlai's] performances. He is one of the best players in the world right now. It's good for everyone and I hope we can do it again.

"I'm glad we managed to win the game today. It was very big for the confidence."

Szoboszlai has been one of the best performers for Liverpool this season and has been predicted in some quarters to succeed Virgil van Dijk as the next club captain.

When the head coach of the club, Arne Slot, was asked whether the Hungarian has the qualities to be a leader, the manager replied: "Yes, but he is still young. He has a lot of attributes already, especially when it comes to leading by example.

"There is still a step to make in terms of leadership, a voice in the dressing room if I compare him to Virgil, which is completely normal. Virgil is 34 and has seen [James] Milner, [Jordan] Henderson and these players, so it's really good for Dominik that he sees Virgil and that would be the next step for him; to be as vocal and as loud as Virgil is but that comes with time.

"But for all the other things, he has a lot to become a very influential player for Liverpool and you could call that a leader."

Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in July 2023, scored his fifth goal in his last eight matches on Saturday.