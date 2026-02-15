Namibia vs United States of America Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NAM vs USA Match 26

Namibia and the United States of America face off in the 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 15. 2026. — Geo Super

CHENNAI: The 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was played between Namibia and the United States of America (USA) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other five times, with Namibia leading the head-to-head record with three wins, while the USA have won twice.

Playing XIs

USA: Monank Patel (c/wk), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz and Max Heingo.