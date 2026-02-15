Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool into FA Cup fifth round

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action against Brighton & Hove Albion FC in FA Cup on February 14, 2026. — Reuters

Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored and assisted with Liverpool FC sailing into the fifth round of the FA Cup with an easy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion FC here at Anfield here on Saturday.

Curtis Jones gave the hosts a lead at half-time, as he steered the cross of Milos Kerkez past Jason Steele in the 42nd minute on his first start since 17 January.

Brighton had started well but not taken advantage of its initial opportunities, as Diego Gomez was denied by Alisson, and Diego Funk had narrow misses on both sides of the break.

After the break, Liverpool got control. The second goal involved Salah and resulted in a sublime touch that laid Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored his 10th of the season after a sweeping effort picked up by Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Salah scored ten minutes later when he took the penalty spot following a pass from Pascal Gross. The Egyptian drove his effort through the top corner to score his seventh campaign goal and emphasise a powerful performance.

Despite a triple substitution by Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton, who have since won only two of the last 15 matches, responded poorly.

It was dramatised in the end when a teenager, Rio Ngumoha, believed he had scored a fourth, but his curling attempt was disallowed due to the offside, and there was no VAR at this point of the tournament.

Arne Slot has commended the role played by Salah, referencing not only his goals but also his defensive efforts in a confident Liverpool performance.