Lockie Ferguson to miss T20 World Cup match against Canada; here's why

Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand in action during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 12, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss his team’s final T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against Canada on Tuesday as he has been granted parental leave to return home for the birth of his first child.

Ferguson is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the Super Eights stage, which begins on February 21.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter spoke about Ferguson’s leave, emphasizing the team’s support for the player during this significant personal milestone.

He highlighted the balance between celebrating such a life event and maintaining the team’s competitive edge in the tournament.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma [Ferguson’s wife], and we’re pleased that he’ll be at home for such a special occasion,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad, as the plan is for him to return for the Super Eights phase. However, our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to step in if needed.”

Ferguson has been New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far, claiming four wickets in three matches. Against Canada, the team has Kyle Jamieson available as Ferguson’s replacement. Jamieson has yet to feature in this World Cup.

New Zealand began their campaign strongly, winning their first two matches before suffering a defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

A victory over Canada will secure their place in the Super Eights, though depending on other results, the team could also progress even if they do not beat Canada.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.