PSL 11: Islamabad United confirm Shamar Joseph's replacement

ISLAMABAD: Three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United have confirmed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as the replacement for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ahead of PSL 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media platforms, revealing that Muzarabani has joined the squad for PKR 1.10 crore.

“Blessing your timelines as Blessing Muzarabani joins Islamabad United,” the franchise captioned its post.

The Zimbabwean pacer is no stranger to the PSL. He previously represented Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings between 2021 and 2023, featuring in 15 matches and claiming 21 wickets during his stint in the league.

Islamabad United had initially secured Shamar Joseph at his base price of PKR 11 million during the PSL 11 players auction, which was held at the Expo Centre in Lahore on February 11.

However, the West Indies fast bowler has now been released from the squad, with the franchise opting to strengthen their pace department by bringing in Muzarabani.

The latest development was reflected on Islamabad United’s squad banner on social media, which now lists 17 players.

PSL 11 marks a historic edition of the tournament, with the first-ever players’ auction format introduced this year.

All eight franchise teams — including new additions Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and Sialkot Stallionz, along with the newly renamed Rawalpindi franchise — finalised their squads for the upcoming season.

Islamabad United, joint-record holders with three PSL titles, have built a well-rounded squad blending international stars, local performers and emerging talents.

Their pace attack for the upcoming edition includes Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mir Hamza and England’s Richard Gleeson.

Muzarabani recently returned to form with a Player of the Match performance in Zimbabwe’s dominant win over Australia at the ongoing T20 World Cup, strengthening his credentials ahead of PSL 11.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 11: Shadab Khan (PKR 7.00 crores), Salman Irshad (PKR 1.2 crores), Andries Gous (PKR 1.4 crores) and Devon Conway (PKR 6.30 crores), Faheem Ashraf (PKR 8.50 crores), Mehran Mumtaz (PKR 1.2 crores), Max Bryant (PKR 1.95 crores), Khurram Shahzad (PKR 2.70 crores), Mark Chapman (PKR 7.00 crores), Mohammad Wasim Jr (PKR 4.10 crores), Mir Hamza Sajjad (PKR 70 lacs), Sameer Minhas (PKR 1.90 crores), Sameen Gul (PKR 60 lacs), Blessing Muzarabani (PKR 1.10 crores), Imad Wasim (PKR 2.2 crores), Richard Gleeson (PKR 1.1 crores), Haider Ali (PKR 1.50 crores), Mohammad Hasnain (PKR 77.5 lacs) and Dipendra Singh Airee (PKR 60 lacs).