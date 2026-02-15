Moeen Ali recommends bold changes to Pakistan's playing XI for India clash

Moeen Ali of England looks on during warm up prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - ICC

COLOMBO: Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has suggested that Pakistan should consider including left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman in place of star batter Babar Azam for their high-voltage clash against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Moeen recommended a few bold changes to Pakistan’s playing XI, including the inclusion of Shaheen Afridi and Khawaja Nafay, with Khawaja taking over wicketkeeping duties.

He emphasised that these adjustments could provide Pakistan with a stronger balance against the formidable Indian lineup.

“I actually feel Pakistan should go with a combination where Fakhar Zaman plays. It’s a bold call, but I believe he can make a big difference,” Moeen said.

“I’d also like to see Shaheen Afridi and Khawaja Nafay in the side, and possibly make a change in the wicketkeeping role to strengthen the team’s balance.”

“In fact, I think Babar Azam should be replaced by Fakhar Zaman for this match to give Pakistan the best chance to counter India’s strengths. Khawaja could also take over from Usman Khan as wicketkeeper,” he added.

Moeen also highlighted Pakistan’s bowling threats, identifying players who could pose challenges to the Indian batting lineup. He praised the skill, mystery, and ability of certain bowlers to perform under pressure.

“From Pakistan’s side, Abrar Ahmed is someone India should really be aware of. He has the ability to trouble batters,” Moeen noted.

“I’d also mention Usman Tariq because he’s very deceptive, and India hasn’t faced him much, which makes him dangerous,” he concluded.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 matches and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup encounters, the rivals have met eight times, with India dominating 7-1 — a record that underscores the enduring intensity and drama of cricket’s fiercest rivalry.