PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan team ahead of India clash

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi meets with Pakistan players and management in Colombo ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match agaisnt India here at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 14, 2026. - PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the national squad and team management on Saturday ahead of their high-profile clash against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

During the meeting, Naqvi encouraged the players and praised their determination and fighting spirit. He conveyed his best wishes to the team for the much-anticipated encounter.

Captain Salman Ali Agha, Head Coach Mike Hesson, and Manager Naveed Akram Cheema attended the meeting along with all members of the squad and coaching staff.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, and Director Media Aamir Mir were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that both teams remain unbeaten in the group stage of the tournament.

India secured victories against the United States and Namibia, while Pakistan registered wins over the Netherlands and the United States.

India currently lead the group standings with four points and a net run rate of 3.050. Pakistan also have four points but trail with a net run rate of 0.932.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 matches and Pakistan claiming three victories.

In T20 World Cup history, the arch-rivals have met eight times. India hold a commanding 7-1 record, underlining the intensity and significance of one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.