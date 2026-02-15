Nepal vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NEP vs WI Match 25

Nepal and West Indies face off in the 25th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 15. 2026. — Geo Super

MUMBAI: The 25th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Nepal and West Indies on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Historically, Nepal and West Indies have faced each other in three T20Is during a series in 2025, with Nepal winning two matches, while the Caribbean side secured one victory.

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla and Lokesh Bam.